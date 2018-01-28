10th Ranked PC Friars Skate Beat Northeastern in Overtime

The 10th ranked PC Friars scored in overtime to beat 9th ranked Northeastern, 2 to 1.

Here is the game information from a PC news release...

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Freshman forward Greg Printz scored 2:11 into overtime as the No. 10 Providence College men’s hockey team ousted No. 8/9 Northeastern, 2-1, on Saturday night in front of a sold out Schneider Arena.

SCORE

No. 10 Providence – 2 | No. 8/9 Northeastern – 1

RECORDS

Providence – 17-8-2 (10-5-2 HEA) | Northeastern – 15-7-3 (11-5-2 HEA)

VENUE

Schneider Arena – Providence, R.I.

GOALIES

Hayden Hawkey (PC) – 18 saves

Cayden Primeau (NU) – 27 saves

NOTES

- The Friars had the better of the opportunities in the opening 20 minutes, out-shooting the Huskies by a 9-3 margin.

- Brandon Duhaime, Davis Bunz, and Spenser each led the way with two shots each in the first period.

- The Huskies struck first just 1:43 into the second period as Eric Williams connected with Matt Filipe on a stretch pass and he beat Hawkey on the breakaway to put Northeastern up 1-0.

- Providence responded at the 8:05 mark to knot the game at 1-1 thanks to Kasper Bjorkqvist’s 11th tally of the season off a bizarre carom. Brian Pinho’s shot from the point deflected off a Northeastern defender then off of Bjorkqvist, who was camped out at the top of the crease.

- The Friars looked poised to gain the lead when Pinho fed a saucer pass to Greg Printz for a tip at the top of the crease, but Primeau got enough to turn the bid away.

- Both teams struggled to find open ice in the third period as the Friars held a 9-4 edge in shots.

- Primeau stood tall for the Huskies during a sequence where the Friars stormed the Northeastern cage with three shots in a matter of second late in the third period.

- In overtime, the Friars were inches away from winning after Brandon Duhaime’s shot deflected off of Primeau then off the crossbar and out.

- Down the other end, Hawkey denied Matt Filipe who crashed into the Friar netminder and knocked his mask off, generating a whistle with a big scrum in the crease.

- Providence finally got the game-winner as Jason O’Neill fed a pass up to Greg Printz coming down the left wing and he fired a shot at Primeau. Printz then continued to the net and grabbed his own rebound to finish off with his fourth goal of the season at the 2:11 mark.

- Providence got its first overtime win this season in their fifth game that has gone the extra session.

- Foley reached the 30-point mark with an assist on Bjorkqvist’s goal in the second period.

- The Friars held the potent Northeastern attack to just 43 shots over two games.

- With the win, Providence trails Northeastern by one-point in the Hockey East standings and trails first place Boston College by three points. The Friars hold the tiebreakers over the Eagles and Huskies by virtue of head-to-head results.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (NU) – 1:43/2nd – EV – Matt Filipe (Williams) – Stretch pass from Williams to Filipe, who finished on a breakway.

1-1 (PC) – 8:05/2nd – EV – Kasper Bjorkqvist (Pinho, Foley) – Slap shot from the point by Pinho that deflected off a Northeastern defenseman then off Bjorkqvist into the back of the net.

2-1 (PC) – 2:11/OT – EV – Greg Printz (O’Neill, Desharnais) – Printz dug out a loose puck inside the pads of Primeau and jammed it into the net.

PC GAME HIGHS

Goals: Bjorkqvist, Printz (1)

Assists: Desharnais, Foley, O’Neill, Pinho (1)

Points: Six players (1)

Shots: Mirageas (5)

POWER PLAYS

Providence – 0/2

Northeastern – 0/2

SHOTS

Providence – 29

Northeastern – 19

UP NEXT

Providence travels up to Burlington, Vermont next weekend for a two-game set against the Catamounts beginning Friday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse.