FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) – A body was found Saturday afternoon at the edge of a Fall River marsh.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that the body of a woman was discovered at the edge of a marsh on Quecuechan Street. Authorities believe the body had been there for quite some time.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office is examining the cause of death.

The incident is not believed at this time to be suspicious.

