Police ask bump stock owners to surrender devices before ban - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police ask bump stock owners to surrender devices before ban

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BOSTON (AP) – A Massachusetts law banning devices designed to make semi-automatic rifles mimic the firing action of fully automatic weapons goes into effect this week.  

Massachusetts State Police says starting Thursday, people will be prohibited from possessing bump stocks under all circumstances. The law passed in November also bans the possession of trigger cranks.

Massachusetts was the first state to ban bump stocks, citing the October mass shooting in Las Vegas in which the shooter used the device to kill 58 people and injured hundreds more.

 State Police says first part of the law, which the outlawed the sale or transfer of ownership of the devices, went into effect when the law was signed. 

Authorities say owners of bump stock or trigger cranks should surrender them to police by Thursday.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.