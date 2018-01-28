Dartmouth Police arrest fugitive wanted in Georgia

By News Staff
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
DARTMOUTH, MA (WLNE) – Dartmouth Police arrested a fugitive wanted for crimes in Georgia early Thursday morning.
Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday Dartmouth Police arrested Lamondaryl Payne, 22, of Lyndon Street, New Bedford, for being a fugitive from justice.
Police say a background check revealed Payne had an active extraditable warrant out of Fulton County, Georgia for 2nd degree cruelty to children.
The arrest was made after a Dartmouth Police Officer encountered Payne outside of the King’s Inn Gentlemen’s Club located at 635 State Rd.
There are currently no updates available from the Dartmouth Police Department.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018