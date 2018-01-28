Colleagues remember man killed in Coventry fire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Colleagues remember man killed in Coventry fire

By: Chloe Leshner

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) -- The community continues to grieve the loss of a father and his young son in Coventry and the impact is also felt down in Washington, D.C., where the 47 year old man worked as a policy analyst.

Ed Lorenzen's colleagues tell ABC 6 News he was the person you went to when you needed to know anything about the nation's spending and that the loss will be felt throughout the entire government.

The devastation from a Coventry house fire that took the lives of Ed Lorenzen and his 4 year old son Michael, felt all the way in the nation's capital.

"It's obviously devastating. It's tragic," says Tori Gorman, a colleague of Lorenzen's.

Lorenzen and his son died Friday night after a fire tore through his home. His 2 other children were able to escape.

We're told Lorenzen split his time between Maryland and Rhode Island, altering his work schedule so he could be with his children in Coventry.

"He was able to spend every 3rd week in Rhode Island so that his children would grow up knowing who he was," says Gorman.

Tori Gorman had known Lorenzen for around 20 years. She says he worked tirelessly on a bipartisan, independent committee for a responsible budget and was known as a go to source for knowledge on the country's spending.

"He was truly a unique individual in being able to hold people's feet to the fire, and I really worry about the continuation of this debate without his voice," she says.

Lorenzen had worked with some powerful leaders over the years. Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in part, "his wit and brilliance were a treasure to all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Gorman sending a message of their father's impact to his children.

"You're not alone in your grief. There is a sizable community here in Washington, D.C. that is grieving along with you. Your father has a place in all of our hearts and so do you," she says.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

To donate to the family visit: https://www.youcaring.com/kellielorenzen-1080111

