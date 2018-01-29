Patriots’ send off rally

By: News Staff

FOXBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — In just a few hours, the New England Patriots will arrive at Gillette Stadium for their send off rally before heading to Minneapolis for Super Bowl 52.

The team will be greeted by thousands of fans who will be showing their support and appreciation for them as it is their last opportunity to say goodbye and good luck to the AFC Championship.

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, fans began to arrive at Gillette Stadium for the rally, which kicks off at 9 a.m.

Coach Bill Belichick, Danny Amendola, Devin McCourty, and Tom Brady will all speak at the event.

Following the rally, the Pats will load into the bus before heading to T.F. Green Airport around 10:30 a.m.

