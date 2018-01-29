Patriots’ send off rally - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Patriots’ send off rally

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FOXBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — In just a few hours, the New England Patriots will arrive at Gillette Stadium for their send off rally before heading to Minneapolis for Super Bowl 52.

The team will be greeted by thousands of fans who will be showing their support and appreciation for them as it is their last opportunity to say goodbye and good luck to the AFC Championship.

As of 4:30 a.m. Monday, fans began to arrive at Gillette Stadium for the rally, which kicks off at 9 a.m.

Coach Bill Belichick, Danny Amendola, Devin McCourty, and Tom Brady will all speak at the event.

Following the rally, the Pats will load into the bus before heading to T.F. Green Airport around 10:30 a.m.

Watch ABC6 News today at Noon for more on the rally.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.