Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Westerly

Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Westerly

WESTERLY, R.I. (WLNE) — Authorities are investigating a stabbing that turned deadly Saturday night.

Westerly police say the stabbing took place at 65 Bowling Lane at approximately 11:00 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, police found a male victim with stab wounds. The victim was transported to Westerly Hospital where he later died.

Police arrested 50-year-old Nelson Dearce, of Westerly, and charged him with one count of first degree murder.

Dearce was arraigned before a Justice of the Peace and is being held at the ACI. He will be arraigned in Washington County Court later Monday morning.

Police are releasing no other information on the victim at this time.

