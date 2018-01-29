Fairhaven Police seek knife wielding robber

Courtesy of the Fairhaven Police Department
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Fairhaven Police are seeking to identify a man who robbed a convenient store Monday afternoon with a knife.
Police responded to Friendly Farm Convenience on a robbery report at approximately 12:30 p.m.
The suspect was seen over store surveillance holding a large hunting knife, demanding money, and fleeing the scene.
An undisclosed amount of money from the register was taken, police noted.
Police described the suspect as a white male, believed to be in his mid 20’s, approximately 140 pounds, standing at around 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a grey sweatshirt, jeans, and a baseball hat.
No injuries were reported.
Fairhaven police is asking you to call 508-997-7421 if you have any information leading to the identification of this suspect.
