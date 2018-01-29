Fairhaven Police seek knife wielding robber - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fairhaven Police seek knife wielding robber

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Fairhaven Police Department Courtesy of the Fairhaven Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Fairhaven Police are seeking to identify a man who robbed a convenient store Monday afternoon with a knife.

Police responded to Friendly Farm Convenience on a robbery report at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The suspect was seen over store surveillance holding a large hunting knife, demanding money, and fleeing the scene.

An undisclosed amount of money from the register was taken, police noted.

Police described the suspect as a white male, believed to be in his mid 20’s, approximately 140 pounds, standing at around 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a grey sweatshirt, jeans, and a baseball hat.

No injuries were reported.

Fairhaven police is asking you to call 508-997-7421 if you have any information leading to the identification of this suspect.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.