Cell phone found recording inside of Capital Grille bathroom

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: RachaelABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A cell phone found recording in an employee restroom of The Capital Grille landed a Cranston man in handcuffs.

Marco Northup-Jones, 24, was seen on a cell phone recording placing the device into a locker and concealing it with toilet paper.

A female employee was using the co-ed restroom, when she noticed a peculiarly placed piece of toilet paper in the locker in front of her, police said.

The “victim reached for the toilet paper and when doing so a cell phone had fallen from behind the locker. Upon looking at the phone the victim noticed it was recording video footage of approximately 30 minutes in length,” said Providence Police spokeswoman Lindsay Lague.

Startled, the victim approached her manager.

Both watched the video, and recognized Northup-Jones as the perpetrator.

The victim immediately went to Providence Police, concerned that numerous employees as well herself were seen in the recording.

Northup-Jones, who was an employee of The Capital Grille was terminated from his position as a result.

“This individual’s behavior is unacceptable, which is why he was immediately terminated. We are cooperating fully with the police department’s investigation, and any further questions should be directed to them,” said Hunter Robinson, spokesman for The Capital Grille.

Northup-Jones was charged with two counts of video voyeurism and one count of disorderly conduct.

