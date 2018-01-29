Several firefighters injured in Cranston hazmat

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R. I. (WLNE) — Cranston Fire Department is battling a 3-alarm fire as well as a hazmat situation on Monday.

Cranston Fire told ABC6 News, responders were dispatched to Gem-Craft Inc., on Elmwood Ave around 4:37 p.m.

Multiple firefighters were injured due to exposure to cyanide, nitric acid, and a long list of other hazardous chemicals, officials said.

Parts of Elmwood Ave are closed to traffic until further notice.

The scene is very active at this time.

No further information is available.

