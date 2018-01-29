Police arrest second suspect in Providence Place Mall shooting, searching for third

By: Rachael Perry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police announced their intent to arrest a third suspect for his connection to the shooting at Providence Place Mall.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspected shooter, identified as 18-year-old Sandy Reyes, police said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

Another suspect, identified as Alkhail Sirleaf, 19, was also arrested for his involvement in the shooting. He was charged with conspiracy.

Police noted Sirleaf is currently under investigation after being arrested last Wednesday on firearm offenses.

Back on January 15th Leonard Liriano, 19, was shot in the leg while he was in the North Parking Garage on the second floor.

Liriano ran back into the mall looking for help but because he was shot, police quickly evacuated the mall and parking garages in order to thoroughly sweep the building.

In addition, Providence Police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Brandy Diaz, who was connected to the shooting of 19-year-old Brian Mejia Vasquez on Sayles Street last week.

Diaz was charged with the following:

First degree robbery.

Conspiracy.

If you have any information leading to the arrest of Reyes, you are asked to call Providence Police at (401) 243-3121.

