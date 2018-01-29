Three arrested for connection to fatal stabbing in New Bedford

By: Rachael Perry

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — Three people have been arrested for their connection to a stabbing that claimed the life of a 34-year-old woman.

Robert Viveiros, 47, Kenneth Roark, 45, and Olivia Alves, 29, all from New Bedford, were arrested Monday afternoon, wanted for the murder of Chantel Bruno, as well as the stabbing of her Shih Tzu, Lolita.

Initially, officers from New Bedford Police responded to a home on Ashley Boulevard in the early morning of January 22nd.

There were “calls regarding a woman screaming and bleeding outside of that residence,” said Gregg Miliote, spokesman from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Bruno, officials said, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where she passed around 2:30 in the morning.

Viveiros is charged with the following:

Murder.

Armed home invasion.

Animal cruelty.

Obstruction of justice portion of the witness intimidation statute.

Conspiracy.

Roark is charged with:

Murder.

Armed home invasion.

Animal cruelty.

Conspiracy.

Alves is charged with:

Obstruction of justice portion of the witness intimidation statute.

All three are scheduled to be arraigned in New Bedford District Court Tuesday morning.

The injuries to Lolita the Shih Tzu were non fatal.

No further information is available.

