Governor wants to extend state care to young adults

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gov. Gina Raimondo says she wants to allow young people to access care and support through the state Department of Children Youth and Families up to age 21.

Each year about 70 teenagers exit DCYF care when they turn 18.

The Democratic governor said Monday she proposed extending care through her fiscal 2019 budget.

Her office says the state stopped providing care for this age group in 2007 to save money.

Raimondo says the commitment would allow older youth, if they choose, to live in stable housing and receive support while they're in school, in a job training program or working.

Her office says DCYF made other budget cuts so there would be minimal fiscal impact. The cost for future years would depend on how many people opt for services.

