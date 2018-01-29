Lawyers seek to compel boater to speak about missing gun - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Lawyers seek to compel boater to speak about missing gun

Posted: Updated:
Nathan Carman Nathan Carman

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ An insurance company is asking a federal judge to force a Vermont man to discuss what happened to a missing gun that matches the caliber used to kill his grandfather.

The Hartford Courant reports National Liability & Fire Insurance company lawyers filed a motion in Rhode Island last week seeking to compel Nathan Carmen to discuss the Sig Sauer rifle he bought before his grandfather's death.

Carmen is accused in a lawsuit of being responsible for the 2013 death of Connecticut resident John Chakalos, a real estate developer.

The insurance company is seeking to avoid payment on a policy for a boat Carmen was on when he and his mother disappeared in 2016. His mother is presumed dead. He was rescued.         

He denies any wrongdoing and has never been charged with either death.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.