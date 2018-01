By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Unsettling moments for students at CCRI’S campus in Warwick when they received word to seek shelter after someone thought they saw a man with a gun.

Police are now calling it a misunderstanding, but they say Monday’s scare showed some weaknesses that could lead to changes in the way these situations are tackled.

ABC6 News Anchor Liz Tufts has the story.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018