By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A school bus in Cranston had to be pulled from the snow Tuesday morning after it went off the road.

Cranston police told ABC6 News they responded to the scene of Wilbur Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. and found that a disabled school bus sled and got stuck in the snow.

No one was injured.

