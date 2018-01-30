Former Portsmouth High School student arrested, accused of attacking teacher

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Police arrested a former Portsmouth High School student after authorities say he assaulted a female teacher at the school Tuesday morning.

Portsmouth police say 22-year-old Marcus Schlip demanded to enter the school’s gym, but was denied entry.

Police then tell ABC6 News that Schlip punched the 27-year-old teacher in the face as she held the main door to the gym. He is said to have then walked through the entrance and kicked the teacher several times.

When police arrived on scene, Schlip was sitting in the school’s office and was arrested.

Police say they found a large military style knife in Schlip’s backpack.

Schlip was charged with the following:

Assault on schoolteachers, school officials, or other school department employees

Possession of a knife in a commission of a crime

Disturbance of public assemblies generally

The 27-year-old was transported to a local hospital for evaluation of her injuries.

Schlip is expected to be arraigned at the Murray Judicial Complex Tuesday afternoon.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018