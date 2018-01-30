Suspected Providence Place Mall shooter arrested

By: Rachael Perry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The 18-year-old believed to have shot another teenager in the leg at the Providence Place Mall back on January 15th has been arrested.

Sandy Reyes was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, Providence Police identified Reyes as the third suspect from the shooting, alleging Reyes pulled the trigger that injured 19-year-old Leonard Liriano.

Providence Police have also arrested two other suspects, a 19-year-old, as well as a juvenile from Pawtucket who is believed to be the getaway driver.

Police said it all started with a fight on the second floor of the mall. The fight escalated quickly, ending with Liriano being shot in the North parking garage.

At a court appearance on Tuesday, Reyes was charged with:

Assault by use of devices similar in appearance to a firearm. – Felony charge.

Discharge Firearm When Committing a crime of violence. – Felony charge.

License or permit required for carrying pistol. – Felony charge.

Conspiracy. – Felony charge.

Firing in a Compact Area. – Misdemeanor charge.

He was held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to reappear in court in February.

