State Police releases results of review

State Police releases results of review

SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police released the results of a months-long internal review of the agency on Tuesday.

The report pinpoints ways to increase racial and gender diversity within the agency.

When Colonel Ann Assumpico was sworn in last year, she said one of her goals was to improve diversity in recruiting and promotions so troopers would reflect the community they serve.

“We are taking steps to provide a more objective and transparent promotional system. We don't currently have promotions scheduled but we are working on plans to improve the process in the future. And these include creating a panel of troopers of all ranks to discuss and recommend changes to the promotional system,” said Colonel Assumpico.

State Police officials also say tackling the opioid crisis will be one of the agency’s major priorities in the coming year.

