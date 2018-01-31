Providence woman arrested after hitting guardrail, accused of driving drunk

By: Anthony Vega
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police arrested a Providence woman after they say she was driving drunk on Route 195 in Providence.
Police say 21-year-old Dannielle Mellott was driving under the influence and crashed the guardrail and several traffic signs before her car rolled over.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. Mellott was not injured in the crash.
She was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs with a blood-alcohol concentration of greater than .15
Mellott was also cited for the following:
- Lane roadway violations
- Failure to maintain reasonable and prudent speeds
- Operating without evidence of insurance
Mellott is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Providence District Court.
