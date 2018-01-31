Providence woman arrested after hitting guardrail, accused of dr - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence woman arrested after hitting guardrail, accused of driving drunk

By: Anthony Vega

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police arrested a Providence woman after they say she was driving drunk on Route 195 in Providence.

Police say 21-year-old Dannielle Mellott was driving under the influence and crashed the guardrail and several traffic signs before her car rolled over.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. Mellott was not injured in the crash.

She was charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drugs with a blood-alcohol concentration of greater than .15

Mellott was also cited for the following:

  • Lane roadway violations
  • Failure to maintain reasonable and prudent speeds
  • Operating without evidence of insurance

Mellott is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in Providence District Court.

