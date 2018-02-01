State Police arrest local attorney for fraud - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

State Police arrest local attorney for fraud

Posted: Updated:
Xtreme Computers, LLC. Xtreme Computers, LLC.
McNeils’ law firm in Johnston McNeils’ law firm in Johnston

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police arrested a local attorney after they say he committed bank fraud.

Police say Xtreme Computers, LLC., a check cashing service, filed a fraud complaint back in August 2017.

The company reports that Marcus Crook cashed checks made out to him, belonging to a trust of 38-year-old Attorney Robert McNelis. 

State Police says Xtreme Computers suffered a loss of $7,705.00 and McNelis suffered a loss of $5,138.32.

McNelis was later arrested and accused of directing Crook to cash the checks on his behalf.

McNelis was charged with the following:

  • False Report of a Crime
  • Obstructing a Police Officer
  • Unlawful Appropriation
  • Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Appropriation
  • Soliciting Another to Commit a Crime—Forgery and Counterfeiting
  • Forgery and Counterfeiting in General
  • Conspiracy to Commit Forgery and Counterfeiting
  • Uttering and Publishing
  • Bail Jumping
  • Bank Fraud
  • Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

He was arraigned in Providence District Court on Wednesday and released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

McNelis is expected to back in court on May 2nd.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.