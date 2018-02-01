State Police arrest local attorney for fraud

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police arrested a local attorney after they say he committed bank fraud.

Police say Xtreme Computers, LLC., a check cashing service, filed a fraud complaint back in August 2017.

The company reports that Marcus Crook cashed checks made out to him, belonging to a trust of 38-year-old Attorney Robert McNelis.

State Police says Xtreme Computers suffered a loss of $7,705.00 and McNelis suffered a loss of $5,138.32.

McNelis was later arrested and accused of directing Crook to cash the checks on his behalf.

McNelis was charged with the following:

False Report of a Crime

Obstructing a Police Officer

Unlawful Appropriation

Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Appropriation

Soliciting Another to Commit a Crime—Forgery and Counterfeiting

Forgery and Counterfeiting in General

Conspiracy to Commit Forgery and Counterfeiting

Uttering and Publishing

Bail Jumping

Bank Fraud

Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

He was arraigned in Providence District Court on Wednesday and released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

McNelis is expected to back in court on May 2nd.

