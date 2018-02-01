State Police arrest local attorney for fraud

Xtreme Computers, LLC.
McNeils’ law firm in Johnston
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police arrested a local attorney after they say he committed bank fraud.
Police say Xtreme Computers, LLC., a check cashing service, filed a fraud complaint back in August 2017.
The company reports that Marcus Crook cashed checks made out to him, belonging to a trust of 38-year-old Attorney Robert McNelis.
State Police says Xtreme Computers suffered a loss of $7,705.00 and McNelis suffered a loss of $5,138.32.
McNelis was later arrested and accused of directing Crook to cash the checks on his behalf.
McNelis was charged with the following:
- False Report of a Crime
- Obstructing a Police Officer
- Unlawful Appropriation
- Conspiracy to Commit Unlawful Appropriation
- Soliciting Another to Commit a Crime—Forgery and Counterfeiting
- Forgery and Counterfeiting in General
- Conspiracy to Commit Forgery and Counterfeiting
- Uttering and Publishing
- Bail Jumping
- Bank Fraud
- Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud
He was arraigned in Providence District Court on Wednesday and released on $10,000 personal recognizance.
McNelis is expected to back in court on May 2nd.
