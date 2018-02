By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — North Providence is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who deposited a fraudulent check.

Police tell ABC6 News that a male suspect deposited a fake check under someone else’s name for about $11,000 at a Citizen’s Bank branch in North Providence back in June.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call police at 401-231-4533.

