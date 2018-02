By: Anthony Vega

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police responded to a roll over accident on 195 East at Exit 7 Thursday morning.

Police say a box truck rolled over at approximately 11:10 a.m. on the exit ramp that leads from Route 195 to Route 114.

Police told ABC6 News that no one was injured in the accident.

The scene was cleared by 12:45 p.m.

Crash cleared on I-195 EB at Exit 7 (US 6 East to Rte. 114 South - Seekonk/Barrington*) in East Providence — RIDOT (@RIDOTNews) February 1, 2018

