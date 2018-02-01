Car used in hit-and-run sought by Pawtucket police - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Car used in hit-and-run sought by Pawtucket police

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department Courtesy of the Pawtucket Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Police is seeking help locating a vehicle used in a hit-and-run that left the victim with broken legs.

On January 13th, at the intersection of Prospect St and Vernon St, police said there were several witness reports saying a red sedan hit someone and did not stop.

The sedan, described as having tinted windows, was seen leaving the area across from the 95 North Exit 28 off ramp.

“As a result of the accident, the pedestrian sustained two broken femurs,” said Pawtucket Police in a post on Facebook.

You can read the full post below:

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Pawtucket Police Department at: (401)-727-9100 and ask for Detective Gallison.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.