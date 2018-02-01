Car used in hit-and-run sought by Pawtucket police

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Police is seeking help locating a vehicle used in a hit-and-run that left the victim with broken legs.

On January 13th, at the intersection of Prospect St and Vernon St, police said there were several witness reports saying a red sedan hit someone and did not stop.

The sedan, described as having tinted windows, was seen leaving the area across from the 95 North Exit 28 off ramp.

“As a result of the accident, the pedestrian sustained two broken femurs,” said Pawtucket Police in a post on Facebook.

You can read the full post below:

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Pawtucket Police Department at: (401)-727-9100 and ask for Detective Gallison.

