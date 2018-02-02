East Providence twins fined for tagging Newport Cliff Walk - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

East Providence twins fined for tagging Newport Cliff Walk

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — A judge has ordered twin sisters from East Providence to pay restitution for spray painting graffiti on the Cliff Walk.

22-year-old Jenna and Jocelyn Senecal were sentenced Wednesday after pleading no contest to vandalism charges.

The 22 year-old twins were each ordered to pay more than $1,000 in fines and complete 25 hours of community service.

The pair turned themselves in back in December after they were caught on camera tagging the seawall.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

