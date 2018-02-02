I-95 shooting grand jury report - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

I-95 shooting grand jury report

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A grand jury has found that the officers involved in the deadly shooting on I-95 in November were justified.

Joseph Santos, 32, was shot and killed and his passenger Christine Demers injured in that shooting.

Five Providence Police officers and four State Police troopers were involved in the shooting.

Colonel Ann Assumpico of the Rhode Island State Police released a statement in response to the finding saying: “The Rhode Island State Police believes the Grand Jury made the right decision. The men and women of the Rhode Island State Police and the Providence Police Department did what they are trained to do – to protect the lives of innocent people who were in imminent danger that day.”

