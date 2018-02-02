Students celebrate spirit day in Patriots gear - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Students celebrate spirit day in Patriots gear

Posted: Updated:

By: Melissa Randall

Twitter: @MRandallABC6

Email: mrandall@abc6.com

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Some of the biggest Patriots’ fans in New England go to Brennan Middle School in Attleboro.

On Friday, the students celebrated spirit day. They took full advantage of being able to wear their Pats gear to class. It was a sea of Tom  Brady, Danny Amendola, and Gronk jerseys.

The students and teachers too, all say they are looking forward to the big game. They have no doubt in their minds that the pats are brining home another win.

