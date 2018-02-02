Students celebrate spirit day in Patriots gear

By: Melissa Randall

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Some of the biggest Patriots’ fans in New England go to Brennan Middle School in Attleboro.

On Friday, the students celebrated spirit day. They took full advantage of being able to wear their Pats gear to class. It was a sea of Tom Brady, Danny Amendola, and Gronk jerseys.

The students and teachers too, all say they are looking forward to the big game. They have no doubt in their minds that the pats are brining home another win.

