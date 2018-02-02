Crews battle heavy flames at Fall River hardware store

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Crews spent several hours Friday afternoon and evening working to knock down a large fire in a local hardware store.

Firefighters were called to Flint Hardware on Pleasant Street just before 4PM.

After making an initial entry, firefighters discovered there were flames in the ceiling. Those flames then broke through the roof, which resulted in a partial collapse of the roof in the area of a heating unit.

One firefighter received minor injuries in this collapse, and was taken to the hospital.

As a result, the chief called everyone out of the building, and crews began to fight the flames from the exterior.

Cold, icy conditions and wind made battling the fire a challenge--with crews calling in salt and sand trucks to keep roadways from icing over.

Crews also had to contend with an array of combustible chemicals inside the store, including propane.

Firefighters were able to protect two houses adjacent to the hardware store, though there was smoke and heat damage to these homes.

Both of those homes were evacuated, as well as one behind the store.

Investigators are on scene Friday night trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Police have shut down several blocks to traffic as crews remain on scene.

Smoke just pouring from Flint Hardware Store here in Fall River ... Police keeping people multiple blocks back to give emergency crews room to fight the flames @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/YonariiCXZ — Ross Perry (@RossTPerry) February 2, 2018

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018