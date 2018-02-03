Brown puts together gallant effort before losing at Ivy leader Penn in overtime

Brown news release...

Philadelphia, Pa. - Despite 29 points by Brown freshman guard Desmond Cambridge (Nashville, TN), Penn rallied for a 95-90 overtime win over the Bears at the Palestra behind 22 points by senior Caleb Wood.

The Quakers remain unbeaten in Ivy League play with a 4-0 record, 14-6 overall, while Brown falls to 2-3 in the league, 9-9 overall.

After 10 second half lead changes, Bears’ freshman Matt DeWolf (Barrington, RI) gave Brown a 71-70 lead with 8:01 left in regulation. The lead was extended to six points, 82-76, with 3:09 left on a layup by Obi Okolie (Ajax, Ontario).

Penn battled back to tie the game, 82-82, on two free throws by Darnell Foreman with 1:12 left on the clock. Both teams had opportunities in the final minute, but Quakers’ guard Ryan Betley was unable to connect on a contested layup with four seconds left in regulation.

In overtime, Brown’s Zach Hunsaker (Orem, UT) gave the Bears a 90-89 lead on a layup with 1:30 remaining, but Quakers’ guard Darnell Foreman hit one free throw with 1:11 left to tie the game, 90-90.

Max Rothschild connected on a layup with 31 seconds left on the clock to give Penn the lead for good, 92-90. The Quakers added three free throws in the final 15 seconds preserve the victory.

The Quakers paraded to the free throw line 44 times, with Brown being whistled for 30 fouls. The Bears connected on 12-of-19 free throws.

“We just didn’t do enough down the stretch to earn the win,” said Brown head coach Mike Martin. “Up six points with three minutes remaining, we just couldn’t put them away. Credit Penn, who held us scoreless.”

Cambridge put on a dazzling offensive display, connecting on 12-of-19 field goals for the Bears, including 4-of-7 treys, in scoring his 29 points. Brown sophomore guard Brandon Anderson (Mahwah, NJ) 18 points and a career high seven assists, while Hunsaker finished with 14 points and a career best six rebounds. Freshman forward Tamenang Choh (Lowell, MA) chipped in with 12 points and a career high eight rebounds.

Wood’s 22 points came on phenomenal 8-of-10 shooting from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the 3-point arc. Antonio Woods had 21 points for the Quakers, while Rothschild finished with 15 points and Betley 16 points.

Brown opened up an 18-15 in the opening seven minutes with Cambridge scoring half of the points for the Bears.

The Bears’ largest lead of the half came on a free throw by Anderson with 1:51 left, giving Brown a 41-33 advantage. A 9-2 run by the Quakers to end the half, capped by a 35-foot trey by Woods at the buzzer, cut Brown’s halftime lead to 43-42.

The Bears complete their southern swing of the Ivy schedule tomorrow evening, Friday, February 3, traveling to Princeton to face the Princeton Tigers. Tip-off is 6:00 pm at Jadwin Gymnasium.