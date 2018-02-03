Boston Red Sox equipment truck to stop in Rhode Island - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Boston Red Sox equipment truck to stop in Rhode Island

By The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The equipment truck for the Boston Red Sox will stop in Rhode Island on its way to Florida for spring training.

The truck plans to stop on Monday at McCoy Stadium, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The stadium is home to the Pawtucket Red Sox, the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate.

PawSox fans will welcome the truck for "Truck Day'' around 1 p.m., then send it on its way to Fort Myers, Florida.

The team's mascots and club officials are taking part in the festivities.

The Rhode Island Food Bank will be collecting non-perishable donations. Fans who bring a donation will receive a general admission ticket to opening night at McCoy on April 6.

The truck carries an assortment of baseball equipment and supplies, including more than 20,000 baseballs. 

