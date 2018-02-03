Brown's Desmond Cambridge hits game winner to lift Bears over Princeton

Brown news release...

Princeton, N.J. - Freshman Desmond Cambridge (Nashville, TN) scored 32 points, including a game-winning trey with 4.4 seconds remaining, to lift Brown to a 102-100 win over Princeton at Jadwin Gym, snapping the Tigers’ 19 game home winning streak and earning its first win over the Tigers in the last 10 games.

The 102 points scored by Brown rank 11th in Brown history and are the most ever scored by the Bears against the Tigers.

Cambridge turned in a virtuoso performance, tying the game in regulation with two free throws, blocking Princeton’s layup attempt to tie the game at the end of regulation, and finishing with the game-winning trey.

The Bears connected on 13-of-21 treys for the game (62-percent), including seven by Cambridge. In the previous five years, Brown was able to convert just 17 treys at Jadwin Gym. Pr­inceton knocked down 11-of-22 treys for the game.

“This is a huge win for our program,” said Brown head coach Mike Martin, who earned his first win as a head coach over the Tigers. “This has been a house of horrors for our team since I’ve been coaching. There was unbelievable shot making by both teams and I’m proud of the way we came back in regulation and overtime.”

Both teams held leads in overtime, and Brown gained possession with 1:11 remaining and the score tied, 96-96, when freshman Tamenang Choh (Lowell, MA) dove on a loose ball and called timeout.

Bears’ forward Obi Okolie (Ajax, Ontario) grabbed his own rebound and scored to give the Bears a 98-96 lead, but Sebastian Much answered for the Tigers to tie the game, 98-98 with 44 seconds left.

Myles Stevens connected on two free throws for the Tigers with 15 seconds remaining for a 100-98 Princeton lead.

Without calling timeout, Brown headed down court. Bears’ sophomore guard Brandon Anderson (Mahwah, NJ) lost his dribble and the ball was picked up by Cambridge on the side. Cambridge drove to his right and pulled up for a trey, finding the back of the net with 4.4 seconds left on the clock.

After a timeout, Princeton threw the ball the length of the court out of bounds, giving Brown possession. Anderson went to the free throw line with 1.5 seconds left, hit the first and intentionally missed the second as time expired.

Cambridge, who had 29 points Friday night against Penn, scored 19 of his game high 32 points in the first half. He connected on 10-of-16 field goals, including 7-of-9 treys and 5-of six free throws. He also grabbed nine rebounds, equaling his season high.

“For people who are seeing Desmond for the first time, they are amazed how well he shoots the ball,” added Martin. “Desmond stepped up in a big way this weekend.”

Anderson scored 25 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 12-of-13 shooting from the free throw line. Okolie came in with 15 points, while sophomore Zach Hunsaker (Orem, UT) added 11 points.

Devin Cannady paced five Princeton players in double figures with 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field. Stevens tossed in 23 points, hitting 8-of-11 field goals, while Sebastian Much and Amir Bell netted 12 points each.

The opening 20 minutes were played at a frenetic pace, tied at 49-49, with 12 lead changes. Cambridge’s 19 points paced the Bears, while Cannady tossed in 13 for the Tigers.

As the pace slowed down, Princeton opened up its biggest lead of the second half, 85-78, on a Cannady trey with 4:02 left on the clock, but Hunsaker answered for the Bears to trail 85-81 at the 3:47 mark.

The Bears rallied to cut Princeton’s lead to two points, 87-85, with 59 seconds on Anderson’s layup. Cannady scored on a layup at the other end to put the Tigers back up by four points, 89-85 with 36 seconds left.

A deep trey by Cambridge with 24 seconds left on the clock pulled the Bears to within one point, 89-88. Princeton went up by two points on a free throw by Bell with 19 seconds left.

Cambridge was fouled in the lane and went to the line with 5.4 seconds remaining. He connected on two free throws to tie the game, 90-90.

In the final seconds of regulation, Myles Stevens drove the lane for the Tigers, but his shot was rejected by Cambridge, sending the game into overtime.

The Bear return home to the Pizzitola Sports Center next weekend to battle Cornell on Friday, February 9 at 7:00 pm (ESPN3 and ILN), and Columbia on Saturday, February 10 at 6:00 pm (MyRITV and ILN).