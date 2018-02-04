Warwick Stop & Shop deli counter closed over Listeria concerns

By News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – The deli counter at a Warwick Stop & Shop has been temporarily closed after concerns of exposure to Listeria.

A spokesman for the supermarket chain confirmed that it was recently discovered that deli sliced meat and cheese sold at the Quaker Lane location between January 18th and February 2nd may have been exposed to Listeria.

In a statement released Sunday, the RI Department of Health explained that “consumption of food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease.”

The Department of health said: “Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis. However, listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea … as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems.”

The Stop & Shop spokesman said the store had not received any confirmed illnesses, but management decided to temporarily close the deli counter out of an abundance of caution.

Customers are encouraged to contact the Warwick store management with any questions they may have.

The store plans to open the deli counter as soon as they are able to safely do so.

