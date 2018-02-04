Dartmouth Police arrest Fairhaven man on narcotics charges - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Dartmouth Police arrest Fairhaven man on narcotics charges

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

DARTMOUTH, MA (WLNE) – A Fairhaven man was arrested Friday and now faces several charges, including narcotics possession and distribution.

Dartmouth Police responded to 36 Lakeside Avenue around 11:10 a.m. Friday for reports of a medical emergency.

Police say while on location an investigation discovered Ryan Doucette, 34, of Fairhaven, was in possession of 2.6 grams of suspected Fentanyl.

In addition to a separate, non-related narcotic charge, Dartmouth Police say Doucette was charged with distribution of a Class B drug as well as possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

