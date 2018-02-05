Fire destroys historic home in Rehoboth - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fire destroys historic home in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire investigation continues in Rehoboth after a fire destroyed a historic home on Sunday.

The fire engulfed an old barn on Davis Street and spread to a nearby home on the property early Sunday morning.

Several area departments responded to help firefighters douse the flames.

Rehoboth fire officials say the home was more than 200-years-old and several antique tractors being housed in the barn were destroyed in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal is assisting Rehoboth with the investigation into the cause of the fire.

