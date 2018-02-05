Mayor Fung’s father passes away

By: News Staff

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The father of Cranston Mayor Alan Fung died over the weekend of complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Kwong-wen Fung died Saturday surrounded by his family.

A long time Rhode Island business owner, he moved to the state with his wife in 1969 and later opened a restaurant in Cranston.

Fung is survived by his wife, his son Alan, and two daughters.

He was 89-years-old.

Funeral arraignments are still being finalized.

