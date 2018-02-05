Police arrest two Central Falls men after shots fired

By: Anthony Vega

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Central Falls men were arrested after police say they fired several gun shots.

Pawtucket police say Dale McGuire, 19, and Luis Jerez, 22 were involved in a commotion on Quincy Street between several people on January 30th.

No one was injured during the incident.

Both McGuire and Jerez were later found and arrested at the Motel 6 in Seekonk on February 1st.

McGuire was arrested on a Felony Assault and Firing in Compact Area warrant.

Jerez is being charged with Aiding an Abetting and Conspiracy.

Both suspects are being held in Massachusetts awaiting extradition.

