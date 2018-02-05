Police arrest two Central Falls men after shots fired

19-year-old Dale McGuire
22-year-old Luis Jerez
By: Anthony Vega
Email: avega@abc6.com
Twitter: @avegaABC6
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Central Falls men were arrested after police say they fired several gun shots.
Pawtucket police say Dale McGuire, 19, and Luis Jerez, 22 were involved in a commotion on Quincy Street between several people on January 30th.
No one was injured during the incident.
Both McGuire and Jerez were later found and arrested at the Motel 6 in Seekonk on February 1st.
McGuire was arrested on a Felony Assault and Firing in Compact Area warrant.
Jerez is being charged with Aiding an Abetting and Conspiracy.
Both suspects are being held in Massachusetts awaiting extradition.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018