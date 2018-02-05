Police arrest two Central Falls men after shots fired - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police arrest two Central Falls men after shots fired

Posted: Updated:
19-year-old Dale McGuire 19-year-old Dale McGuire
22-year-old Luis Jerez 22-year-old Luis Jerez

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Central Falls men were arrested after police say they fired several gun shots.

Pawtucket police say Dale McGuire, 19, and Luis Jerez, 22 were involved in a commotion on Quincy Street between several people on January 30th.

No one was injured during the incident.

Both McGuire and Jerez were later found and arrested at the Motel 6 in Seekonk on February 1st.

McGuire was arrested on a Felony Assault and Firing in Compact Area warrant.

Jerez is being charged with Aiding an Abetting and Conspiracy.

Both suspects are being held in Massachusetts awaiting extradition.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.