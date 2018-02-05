One dead, one injured in East Greenwich wrong-way crash

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — One person is dead and another one is injured after a head-on collision Sunday night in East Greenwich.

The accident happened on Division Street at Sanctuary Drive at approximately 10:50 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found one vehicle off to the side of the road. The other car was straddling the double yellow line.

The occupants of both cars were injured in the accident.

Detective Lieutenant Jeremy Fague told ABC6 News that a 49-year-old male from North Providence was out of his car and lying on the ground in pain. He was transported to Kent Hospital.

A 61-year-old female from Warwick was in-and-out of consciousness and transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Detective Lt. Fague says the 61-year-old woman was driving the wrong-way.

Two witnesses told police they had to drive off the roadway to avoid crashing head-on with the female driver before colliding with the 49-year-old male.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

