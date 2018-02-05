Former Cranston police chief pleads no contest - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Former Cranston police chief pleads no contest

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The former Cranston Police chief arrested for assaulting his wife inside their home was back in court Monday morning.

53-year-old Marco Palombo pled no contest to a simple domestic assault charge in Providence Superior Court.

Palombo was sentenced to one year of probation and ordered to have no contact with his wife and daughter during the sentence. He must also participate in a batterer’s intervention program.

