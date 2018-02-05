Two seriously injured following crash in Portsmouth

By: Anthony Vega

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth Police responded to a serious accident after an SUV and dump truck collided Monday morning.

Police say a Ford Escape crashed with a dump truck on The Escape Bridge off of Point Road at approximately 9:45 a.m.

A 61-year-old male, driving the Ford Escape, was trapped inside his vehicle as a result of the crash. He was extricated from the SUV and med-flighted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was also transported to the hospital with injuries.

Police told ABC6 News that The Escape Bridge had to be shut down for over two hours.

The accident is under investigation.

