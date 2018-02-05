Judge to hear from patients in doc's opioid kickback scheme - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Judge to hear from patients in doc's opioid kickback scheme

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Victims of a kickback scheme involving a highly addictive opioid spray are expected to speak at a hearing to help determine the sentence for a doctor who pleaded guilty to accepting money for prescribing it.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Providence says the doctor, Jerrold Rosenberg, bullied patients who complained about the effects of the fentanyl spray Subsys, telling one to "Stop crying, you're acting like a child." He got $188,000 in kickbacks.

Two patients survived after overdosing.

Rosenberg's lawyer disputes the number of people hurt by Rosenberg's practices and says there's no evidence the overdoses were caused by Rosenberg's prescriptions.

The hearing is set for Thursday.

The case is one of several brought around the country against people associated with Insys Therapeutics and Subsys prescriptions.

