State aims to raise awareness about impacts of driving drunk

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state has launched a new public awareness campaign about the deadly consequences of driving drunk.

The Department of Transportation is calling it the “Ripple Effect.” It focuses on stories of Rhode Island residents whose loved ones died in crashes involving someone who was impaired.

The stories will air on television. They are posted on the campaign's new website.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti says the ripples from the actions of one person who drives drunk and kills another spread far beyond, affecting dozens of people.

The department's 10-year safety plan aims to reduce annual traffic fatalities to zero.

The first story is about 24-year-old Ryan Bourque, a Jamestown police officer.

State police say Bourque was killed in 2016 by a wrong-way driver who had alcohol and marijuana in his system.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018