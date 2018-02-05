Attorney general: Offshore drilling would hurt state economy - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Attorney general: Offshore drilling would hurt state economy

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's attorney general says he's committed to using “all appropriate legal avenues” if the U.S. Interior Department doesn't cancel plans to expand offshore drilling off the state's coastline.                 

Peter Kilmartin says allowing oil and gas drilling will hurt “our economy and our quality of life,” with detrimental effects to tourism and commercial fishing.        

He says tourism, a $5.2 billion industry in Rhode Island, relies heavily on the coastal economy. He says commercial and recreational fishing, marine trades and recreational boating are also extremely important.           

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says expanding drilling would boost jobs and economic security and fund conservation along U.S. coastlines.             

Kilmartin joined in a letter sent Thursday by the top lawyers for a dozen coastal states, asking for termination of the Trump administration's plan expanding offshore drilling.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.