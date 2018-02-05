Attorney general: Offshore drilling would hurt state economy

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's attorney general says he's committed to using “all appropriate legal avenues” if the U.S. Interior Department doesn't cancel plans to expand offshore drilling off the state's coastline.

Peter Kilmartin says allowing oil and gas drilling will hurt “our economy and our quality of life,” with detrimental effects to tourism and commercial fishing.

He says tourism, a $5.2 billion industry in Rhode Island, relies heavily on the coastal economy. He says commercial and recreational fishing, marine trades and recreational boating are also extremely important.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says expanding drilling would boost jobs and economic security and fund conservation along U.S. coastlines.

Kilmartin joined in a letter sent Thursday by the top lawyers for a dozen coastal states, asking for termination of the Trump administration's plan expanding offshore drilling.

