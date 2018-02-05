Racist flyers in Providence lead to press conference promoting u - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Racist flyers in Providence lead to press conference promoting unity

Posted:

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) - Local NAACP President Jim Vincent is unfazed by the distribution of racist flyers in Providence.

"If they think they're going to silence me they did the opposite. I'm more emboldened now than ever before."

Instead, he and other city leaders held a press conference - so big it shut down part of a road - to spread a message of unity.

"We will rise above this hatred and go on to a victorious victory - as one city."

The flyers were found on doors of homes near Brown University and in Pawtucket near McCoy Stadium.

The heading reads "Negro Crime" and accuses Vincent of defrauding the local NAACP.

The flyer was accompanied by a pamphlet showing pictures of several people, including a minor, who've been arrested for various crimes in Providence.

"They try to almost use them as an example that the black community in Rhode Island is dysfunctional."

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza among those saying the bigotry has trickled down from a national level.

"It's giving people a space...to say I want to voice my concern in this way as well, I want to voice my hate in this way as well."

The matter is being investigated, and potentially being investigated as a hate crime.

© WLNE-TV 2018

