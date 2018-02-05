Opioid Crisis: Resources and Treatment Centers

Getting help in RI:
http://preventoverdoseri.org/get-help/?src=box
Treatment Centers in Southeastern Massachusetts:
SSTAR – Stanley Street Treatment and Resources
386 Stanley Street
Fall River
MA
(508) 235-7037
High Point Treatment Center – Harmony House
234 Earle Street
New Bedford
MA
(508) 992-8948
High Point Treatment Center – Monarch House
252 County Street
New Bedford
MA
(508) 992-0800
High Point Treatment Center offers a simple yet substantial set of substance abuse recovery and treatment services for the adolescents of the New Bedford area. Their care is modified to benefit the adolescents seeking help for their drug or alcohol addiction.
Volunteers of America – The Family Center
5 Post Office Square
Taunton, MA
(508) 822-4027
https://www.voamass.org/our-services/mental-health-services/the-family-center/
