Opioid Crisis: Resources and Treatment Centers

Opioid Crisis: Resources and Treatment Centers

Getting help in RI:

http://preventoverdoseri.org/get-help/?src=box

Treatment Centers in Southeastern Massachusetts:

SSTAR – Stanley Street Treatment and Resources

386 Stanley Street

Fall River

MA

(508) 235-7037

High Point Treatment Center – Harmony House

234 Earle Street

New Bedford

MA

(508) 992-8948

High Point Treatment Center – Monarch House

252 County Street

New Bedford

MA

(508) 992-0800

High Point Treatment Center offers a simple yet substantial set of substance abuse recovery and treatment services for the adolescents of the New Bedford area. Their care is modified to benefit the adolescents seeking help for their drug or alcohol addiction. 

Volunteers of America – The Family Center

5 Post Office Square

Taunton, MA

(508) 822-4027

