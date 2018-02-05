Man stabbed in the head in Warwick - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man stabbed in the head in Warwick

Posted: Updated:

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating what led to a man being stabbed in the head late Monday afternoon.

The stabbing happened at the Variety Store on West Shore Road at 4:44 p.m.

Warwick Police told ABC6 News they have a person of interest in custody, but have not charged him yet.

It is unclear how well the two men know each other, but police said this was not a 'stranger vs. stranger' incident.  

The victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. His injuries are considered non life-threatening.

No further information is available at this time. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.