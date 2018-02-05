Man stabbed in the head in Warwick

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating what led to a man being stabbed in the head late Monday afternoon.

The stabbing happened at the Variety Store on West Shore Road at 4:44 p.m.

Warwick Police told ABC6 News they have a person of interest in custody, but have not charged him yet.

It is unclear how well the two men know each other, but police said this was not a 'stranger vs. stranger' incident.

The victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital. His injuries are considered non life-threatening.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018