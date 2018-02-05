John Mahoney, who played cranky dad on 'Frasier,' dies at 77 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

John Mahoney, who played cranky dad on 'Frasier,' dies at 77

By: The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A representative for John Mahoney says the actor known playing the cranky dad on “Frasier” has died. He was 77.              

Mahoney's longtime manager, Paul Martino, said Monday that Mahoney died Sunday in Chicago after a brief hospitalization. The cause of death was not immediately announced.              

Mahoney played Martin Crane, father of Kelsey Grammer's Frasier and David Hyde Pierce's Niles. The series, a hit spinoff of ``Cheers,'' aired from 1993 to 2004.              

Mahoney's recent roles included guest appearances on “Hot in Cleveland” and a 2015 episode of “Foyle's War.”

The British-born Mahoney made Chicago his adopted hometown.

