By Ken Bell

The Red Sox equipment truck made a stop at McCoy on Monday before making the long trip to Ft. Myers for the start of Spring Training next week.

The truck is carrying 20, 400 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 60 cases of sunflower seeds, and 20 cases of bubble gum. Sox pitchers and catchers have their first practice on Valentine's Day.