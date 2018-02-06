Break-in at Gronk’s Foxboro home - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Break-in at Gronk’s Foxboro home

By: News Staff

FOXBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State and Foxboro police are looking into a burglary at the home of New England Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski.

The details are still coming in, but ABC6 News learned that the break-in was discovered Monday when Gronk returned home from the Super Bowl.

Gronk returned to his Corrigan Circle home and discovered someone had broken into his house.

Police told ABC6 that the break-in took place while Gronk was away at the Super Bowl.

According to the dispatch call, multiple safes and possible guns were taken from his house.

State and local police are investigating.

ABC6 News will bring details as they are made available.

