Police: Mother stabbed 2 young sons to death - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: Mother stabbed 2 young sons to death

By: The Associated Press

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Police have charged a Massachusetts woman with stabbing her two young children to death in what prosecutors call a “heartbreaking crime.”

Authorities discovered the children's bodies Monday in a Brockton apartment after the mother asked a neighbor to call 911. Police say the children were two brothers ages 5 and 8, and they were killed sometime over the weekend.

Prosecutors say the woman has a third child who is safe. Authorities have not publicly identified the children.

The 43-year-old woman has been charged with murder. Her arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday in Brockton District Court.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz says an investigation into the woman’s motive is ongoing.

