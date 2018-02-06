BLIZZARD OF ‘78: Local baby born during height of storm - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

BLIZZARD OF ‘78: Local baby born during height of storm

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Reporting by: Liz Tufts

PASCOAG, R.I. (WLNE) — 40-years-ago this week, the Blizzard of ‘78 hit New England and brought Rhode Island to a standstill for days.

The snow started falling on February 5th and over the next two days; it came down fast at almost two to three inches per hour.

More than 4-feet of snow fell in some places and wind created snow drifts over 10-feet high. The highways and roads were in total gridlock.

The storm cost the state $15 million in damage.

ABC6 News Anchor Liz Tufts has the story.

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

