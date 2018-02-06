BLIZZARD OF ‘78: Local baby born during height of storm

By: News Staff

PASCOAG, R.I. (WLNE) — 40-years-ago this week, the Blizzard of ‘78 hit New England and brought Rhode Island to a standstill for days.

The snow started falling on February 5th and over the next two days; it came down fast at almost two to three inches per hour.

More than 4-feet of snow fell in some places and wind created snow drifts over 10-feet high. The highways and roads were in total gridlock.

The storm cost the state $15 million in damage.

